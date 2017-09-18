VIDEO: Watch Jackie Hoffman's Hilarious Reaction to Losing Emmy to Laura Dern

Last night, actress Jackie Hoffman, currently playing Mrs. Teavee in the Broadway production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, was up for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Mamacita, in FX's FEUD.



When Laura Dern's name was announced as the winner of the trophy on the live broadcast, the camera showed a close-up of Hoffman's reaction to the loss, catching the actress visibly shouting, "Dammit!" Hoffman then quickly took to Twitter, jokingly attacking Dern and using the hashtag "sore loser."



"Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017," she began, adding, "I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017." Hoffman continued her fake rant, adding, "I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims."



Those of us who know Hoffman's wry sense of humor from her many memorable Broadway appearances were instantly aware that it was all in fun. However within minutes, serious reports began to surface that Hoffman was being a sore loser. The ADDAMS FAMILY star quickly took to Twitter again to set the record straight, tweeting "I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?"



Check out Hoffman's faux reaction on camera, as well as her tweets below!

Best moment of the #Emmys so far: Jackie Hoffman yelling "dammit!!" when she lost to Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/euCWaRFsAy - Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 18, 2017

Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017 - Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017 - Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims - Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me? - Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017





Hoffman starred in HAIRSPRAY on Broadway, playing the roles of Prudy Pingleton, Gym Teacher, Matron and Denizen of Baltimore. She co-starred as Calliope, muse of epic poetry, in the rock musical XANADU on Broadway, and starred as Grandmama in the Broadway musical THE ADDAMS FAMILY. In 2010, she also parodied Lady Gaga's hit-single, Alejandro. She played Madame Dilly and other roles in the 2014 Broadway revival of ON THE TOWN.

The actress has also starred on stage in "If You Call This Living," "The Kvetching Continues," "Jackie Hoffman's Hanukkah", "A Chanukah Charol", "Jackie's Kosher Khristmas", and "Jackie's Valentine's Day Massacre", among others.



She has performed numerous roles in David and Amy Sedaris' 2001 comic play, The Book of Liz, winning an Obie Award. Her other theatrical credits include The Sisters Rosensweig, Straightjacket, Incident at Cobbler's Knob, and One Woman Shoe, for which she won a Jeff Award. In addition, she regularly performs at Joe's Pub in one-woman concerts.



Related Articles