VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Betsy Wolfe's I FOUND A NEW BABY, Featuring Alex Newell and Jessica Vosk

Just last week, The Green Room 42 welcomed Broadway favorite Betsy Wolfe in 'I Found a New Baby', featuring special guest Jessica Vosk and Alex Newell.

Betsy Wolfe has established herself as one of the most versatile and keenly intelligent Broadway performers of her generation. She starred as Jenna Hunterson, the title role in the Tony nominated musical Waitress. Prior to that, Wolfe played Cordelia, one of the lovable "lesbians from next door," in the Broadway revival of Falsettos. She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. Wolfe starred in the holiday film Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist. She can be seen in the indie feature First One In (on all streaming platforms) with Georgia King and Kat Foster and had a guest starring role on the CBS series Instinct.

Wolfe's other Broadway credits include Ellen in Bullets Over Broadway directed by Susan Stroman and Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 110 in the Shade followed by Everyday Rapture. She also appeared as Beth in the Encores! production of Merrily We Roll Along. She starred in the La Jolla Playhouse world premiere production of Up Here, and created the role of Mary Ann Singleton in ACT's world premiere of Tales of the City.

"Waving Through a Window":

"The Music That Makes Me Dance":

"I Can Do Better Than That":

"Take Me or Leave Me":