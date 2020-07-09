VIDEO: Watch Helen McCrory & Tom Burke in THE DEEP BLUE SEA with National Theatre at Home- Streaming Today!

National Theatre at Home is back this week with Terence Rattigan's The Deep Blue Sea. Helen McCrory and director Carrie Cracknell reunite following the acclaimed Medea in 2014. The Deep Blue Sea is streaming from 7pm UK time (2pm EDT) today through Thursday, July 16.

A brutal sense of loss and longing burns. Terence Rattigan's devastating post-war masterpiece contains one of the greatest female roles in contemporary drama. Helen McCrory plays Hester Collyer and Tom Burke is Freddie Page. A flat in Ladbroke Grove, West London. 1952. When Hester Collyer is found by her neighbours in the aftermath of a failed suicide attempt, the story of her tempestuous affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge begins to emerge. With it comes a portrait of need, loneliness and long-repressed passion.

If you'd like to support The National Theatre, you can donate here: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk or text NTATHOME 10 to 70085 to donate £10, or NTATHOME 20 to donate £20.

