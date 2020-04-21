VIDEO: Watch Fans Join Elaine Paige for Virtual CHESS Duet!
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Elaine Paige is giving fans the chance to be her virtual duet partner! The theater legend took to Twitter to post a video of herself singing her part in the duet 'I Know Him So Well' from Chess, inviting people to sing along with her!
Watch below as fans join in the fun!
Adding some harmony and making it your own! I like it! https://t.co/t6nrbVsDFF- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
I love the set dressing! And your singing too! https://t.co/AAbG3w9rrn- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
Well done Daniel ... and I see someone didn't need the on screen lyrics! https://t.co/T4Jpy18xdK- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
Another marvellous video ... and split screen too! ?? https://t.co/mtcCDv457U- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
Gorgeous! And whoever dumped you, it was their loss! Beautiful. https://t.co/OBYKOoI78L- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
What a belt! Sing out Louise! https://t.co/6NBn9ONmhH- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
Very passionate performance! This is fun! https://t.co/X94Lfmm3YZ- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
I love the hat!!! Kisses to you too! https://t.co/lPm7TCP7Z4- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
Oh Eilidh you made me smile ... thank you! Beautiful. https://t.co/N1IhSYDePa- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
Thanks Gemma! https://t.co/Ql3N9e4gpO- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
I'm loving seeing those filming and joining in! More! https://t.co/vttT7mQV5u- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 21, 2020
Thanks to @stevieedward for a great singalong! ?? https://t.co/HvaQGsVHL9- Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) April 20, 2020
Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Be Available For Digital Download With Proceeds Going to Charity
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert will be available for digital download in the UK and Australia to raise much needed funds for performers, musicians... (read more)
Sunday Update: Nick Cordero Fundraiser Passes $300,000; Amanda Provides Latest on His Health
As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 and a cascade of health issues while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Cali... (read more)
Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a ... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April a... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Challenges Fans to Make Up Their Own 'Think of Me' Ending
Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced another fan challenge on his social media!... (read more)