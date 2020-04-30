VIDEO: Watch Elizabeth Stanley on Barrington Stage's BSC@HOME

Barrington Stage Company has released the newest video of their BSC@Home series featuring Elizabeth Stanley, BSC Associate Artist and star of Broadway's JAGGED LITTLE PILL!

Check out the video below!

Elizabeth Stanley will star in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. She has originated the roles of Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet and Allison in Cry-Baby. Her previous credits also include Claire in the 2014 revival of On the Town, April in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company, and Kira in the First National Tour of Xanadu. Off-Broadway, she played Gussie in James Lapine's production of Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores!) and The Nurse in Hello, Again (Transport Group). TV: "Black Box," "Think Tank," "Made In Jersey," "Fringe," "The Chappelle Show," and "PBS Great Performances: Company."





