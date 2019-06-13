VIDEO: Watch Dancers Strip Down in Rehearsal for Broadway Bares: Take Off!

Travel the world and check out the sights - including NYC's hottest dancers - when you board this year's globetrotting edition of Broadway Bares. This year's show, Broadway Bares: Take Off, will offer a spectacular evening of sky-high striptease with international flair on Sunday, June 16.

Combining the sexy wink of classic burlesque with today's favorite pop music, Broadway Bares: Take Off will put the lust in wanderlust with titillating, travel-inspired striptease. From a risqué red light district to a tantalizing taming of the bull; from a mega-hot Burning Man to a celebratory return to Stonewall, you're invited on a worldwide romp with sexy dancers as your frisky flight crew, tour guides and cultural attachés.

Here's another sneak peek at rehearsals for #BroadwayBares: Take Off with the cast of "In-Flight Entertainment" featuring @connierousouli and choreographed by @TheEmmys nominee @Al_Blackstone. Get tickets for Sunday's performances here: https://t.co/8ul1xXvw2p pic.twitter.com/UApDaWEDKl - Broadway Cares (@BCEFA) June 13, 2019



Among the Broadway favorites scheduled to perform are Stephen DeRosa, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Nathan Lee Graham, Tony Award nominee Ashley Park, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber and Christian Dante White. Additional special guests will be announced closer to the show.



The cast of Broadway Bares: Take Off travelers hail from 37 states and five countries, and includes Ryann Redmond and L. Steven Taylor. The more than 150 dancers from across Broadway and beyond set to appear are Marija Abney, Andrés Acosta, Mila Adderley, Shernita Anderson, Fabio Angelo, Dave August, Michael Baerga, Casey Bagnall, Heather Lea Bair, David J. Baldwin, David Ballard, Alexis Beffer, Carleigh Bettiol, Jillian Bird, Cameron Bond, Matthew Borchers, Joanne Borts, Tislarm Bouie, Steve Bratton, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Karen Burthwright, Holly Ann Butler, Henry Byalikov, Claire Camp, Adam Chandler, Adrianne Chu, Savannah Cobb, Melanie Comeau, Chloe Corpuz, Josh Cotham, Jonté Culpepper, Lauren Dalal, Sarah Davis, Chloe Davis, Juan De La Torre, Nicolas De La Vega, Willie Dee, Nico DeJesus, Gina DePool, Erica Dorfler, Michelle Dowdy, Nathan Duszny, Lynann Escatel, Daniel Evans, Taurean Everett, Kristin Ewing, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Carissa Fiorillo, Jennifer Florentino, Héctor Flores Jr., Judah Frank, David Gamboa, Lauren Gemelli, Les Gibbs, John Giesige, Shannon Giles, Mary-Angela Granberry, Steven Trumon Gray, Taylor Green, Yancy Greene, Willow Grey, Matthew Griffin, Jarvis Griggs, Ari Groover, Jorge Guerra, Logan Hart, Afra Hines, Kellie Hoagland, Beau Hutchings, Gabriel Hyman, Sabrina Imamura, Sasha Isaeva, Ryan Jackson, Jaimie Joseph, Emily Katz, Justin Keats, Jelani Kee, Ted Keener, Kimo Kepano, Mya King, Jesse Kramer, Nina Lafarga, John Paul LaPorte, Emily Larger, Colin Lee, Aaron Libby, Jaimie Linn, Glen Llanes, Michael Lubbers, Lipe Lucarelli, Mark Mackillop, Wayne "Juice" Mackins, Jonathan MacMillan, Rebecca Magazine, Nalina Mann, Stanley Martin, Elliott Mattox, Yoaldri Messina, Holly Morris, Jan Erik Navoa, Brayden Newby, Chris Newsome, Mark Osmundsen, Ian Paget, Jeffrey Parizotto, Javi Perez, Adam Perry, Bobby Pestka, Janice Picconi, Michael Pugliese, Steven Rada, Anthony Raimondi, Pedro Rangel, Madeline Reed, Drew Reese, Lanae Rhodes, Joseph Rivera, Katherine Roarty, Tyler Roberts, Annette G. Rodriguez, Paul Romero, Marissa Rosen, Courtney Ross, Constantine Rousouli, Avery Royal, Celia Mei Rubin, Chad Sapp, Courtney Sauls, Stephen Savage, MiMi Scardulla, Richard Schieffer, Bradley Schlagheck, Ray Sheen, Montana Sholars, Nick Silverio, Jaquez Andre Sims, Dillon Spicer, James Monroe Števko, Melissa Strain, Greg Sullivan, Jeff Sykes, Jeremy Thompson, Katie Thrasher, Amanda Ting, Hernando Umana, Morgan Unger, Alec Varcas, Mykel Vaughn, Zurin Villanueva, Cesar Villavicencio, Richard Waits, Robert Walters, Lincoln Ward, Erin Weinberger, Betty Weinberger, Steven Wenslawski, Kyle White, Julius Williams, Lena Wolfe, Jennifer Wolfe, Jody Wood, Darius Wright, Nicholas Yenson and Lauren Zakrin. Performers subject to change.





