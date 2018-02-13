VIDEO: Watch College Kids Try To Identify Songs From HELLO, DOLLY!, THE WIZ, NEWSIES, DREAMGIRLS, and More!

Feb. 13, 2018  

The YouTube react series asked college students to identify famous musical movies! Watch these millennials struggle to identify songs from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Hello, Dolly!, The Wiz, Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies, Chicago, and Dreamgirls.

The REACT Channel, from FBE, features a diverse lineup of the shows that cover gaming, food, music, and game shows that feature a large family of Reactors of all generations, including the FBE staff that make all the videos! They've been making some of the web's most popular series on this channel and across the web for over a decade.

Find them on YouTube at youtube.com/user/React/

Click Here to Watch the Video!


