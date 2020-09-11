VIDEO: Watch Buglisi Dance Theatre and Lincoln Center's Reimagined TABLE OF SILENCE: PROJECT 9/11
The site-specific work had its first presentation on the tenth anniversary of 9/11 on Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center.
Buglisi Dance Theatre and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Dance/NYC, today presented a reimagining of the Table of Silence Project 9/11, an annual free public performance ritual for peace conceived and choreographed in 2011 by Jacqulyn Buglisi, Artistic Director of Buglisi Dance Theatre.
Reimagined for our current moment, Ms. Buglisi's collaborators on the 2020 edition included Composer/Music Director Daniel Bernard Roumain, spoken-word poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Buglisi Dance Theatre Co-Founder/Principal Dancer Terese Capucilli.
Watch below:
