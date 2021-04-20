Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

VIDEO: Watch Broadway Unite for Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2021 40th Anniversary Runway

The event was filmed in New York City's Theatre District.

Apr. 20, 2021  

Broadway fans will recognize faces and places in Michael Kors' latest runway show. The designer shined a light on Broadway when he launched his 40th anniversary collection, for Fall/Winter 2021 from the streets of the theatre district earlier today.

The Michael Kors company will be making a donation to The Actors Fund, and Kors will also be making a personal donation to The Fund. Broadway theatres across Midtown are advertising for the event on their marquees, including the Shubert, Booth, Imperial, and Music Box.

Check out the full event below!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele

Related Articles
Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar Star in SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: AN EVENING OF SONG A Photo

Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar Star in SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: AN EVENING OF SONG AND DANCE!

Jacobs Pillow Announces Artist Line-Up for 2021 Summer Festival Photo

Jacob's Pillow Announces Artist Line-Up for 2021 Summer Festival

Wolfe, Stanley, & More Set For New Concert Series With Ted Sperling Photo

Wolfe, Stanley, & More Set For New Concert Series With Ted Sperling

THE SOUND INSIDE, OHIO STATE MURDERS & I HATE IT HERE to be Presented in New Goodman T Photo

THE SOUND INSIDE, OHIO STATE MURDERS & I HATE IT HERE to be Presented in New Goodman Theatre Virtual Series


More Hot Stories For You