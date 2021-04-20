VIDEO: Watch Broadway Unite for Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2021 40th Anniversary Runway

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Broadway fans will recognize faces and places in Michael Kors' latest runway show. The designer shined a light on Broadway when he launched his 40th anniversary collection, for Fall/Winter 2021 from the streets of the theatre district earlier today.

The Michael Kors company will be making a donation to The Actors Fund, and Kors will also be making a personal donation to The Fund. Broadway theatres across Midtown are advertising for the event on their marquees, including the Shubert, Booth, Imperial, and Music Box.

Check out the full event below!