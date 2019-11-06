VIDEO: Watch Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ryan McCartan & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Earlier today, Feinstein's/54 Below welcomed multi-platinum-selling recording artist, composer, lyricist, pianist, actress and Tony Award©-nominee Ann Hampton Callaway (Swing!) and Tony Award-nominee Liz Callaway (Baby, Miss Saigon, Cats), Melissa Errico (Tony-nominated star of On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Passion, Finian's Rainbow, Amour), Ryan McCartan (Scotland, PA; Wicked; Heathers; Disney Channel's "Liv And Maddie"), and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Tony Award-winning star of Kiss Me, Kate, Ragtime, Man of La Mancha) to preview their upcoming engagements.
Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway perform a selection from "Broadway The Calla-way," with Alex Rybeck at the piano.
Melissa Errico performs a selection from "An Even Grander Affair," with Tedd Firth at the piano.
Ryan McCartan performs a selection from his upcoming engagement.
Brian Stokes Mitchell performs a selection from "Plays With Music - Holiday!" with Joseph Thalken at the piano.
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.
