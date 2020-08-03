VIDEO: Watch Beth Leavel, Adam Heller, Jon Rua and More on THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in for performances from All Shook Up, Les Misérables, Newsies and more!

The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! continues today, August 3, at 9:15 p.m. EDT. Over 16,000 people watched the premiere of the second episode of this new series, with viewers from nearly every state in the U.S. and from around the world.

Tune in right here to watch live!

The third episode will include:

-Scenes from The Muny's vault productions of All Shook Up, Les Misérables, Newsies and South Pacific

-Muny artists and real-life couple Beth Leavel and Adam Heller perform "You'll Never Get Away From Me" from Gypsy

-A live vocal performance from Broadway and The Muny's Julie Hanson, sings "Think of Me" from The Phantom of the Opera

-Members of The Muny's 2018 cast of Annie reunite to sing the beloved "Tomorrow"

-"Bach to the Future," an all-female tap number featuring Muny artists near and far, conceived and choreographed by Broadway and Muny alumna Marjorie Failon

-"undefeat," a dance performance to "Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major" choreographed and performed by Hamilton original cast member and Muny veteran dancer and choreographer Jon Rua

-A mashup performance by the Muny Teens singing "Not While I'm Around/Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from Sweeney Todd and The Sound of Music, respectively

-Broadway and The Muny's Michael James Scott performs "Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries"

-Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny

-Munywood Squares - a hilarious, Muny-themed gameshow hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring nine hilarious Muny stars, including E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber

"The response to this show has been wonderful," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "Friends and family are now sending me pictures of their families gathered around their computers or home screens watching the show, and that makes me so happy."

"The overwhelmingly positive response to our Variety Hour Live! has been nothing short of heartwarming," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "This week's lineup continues to have something for everyone, and I am grateful these artists have agreed to help create some memorable online Muny moments with us."

After the live broadcast, each program will be repeated only once on the following Thursday at 8:15 p.m. CDT, which will also be captioned and audio described.

