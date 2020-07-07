VIDEO: Watch Ben Stiller & Amy Stiller on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) as Ben & Amy Stiller honor Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller.
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41
BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Nick Cordero died this morning at 41 years of age at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after 91 days in the h...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'
In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Str...
Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 d...
Actors' Equity Approves First Two Theaters to Resume Performances Since Industry Suspension in March
Actors' Equity Association has announced that it has approved two Massachusetts theaters to resume performances in the coming months....
VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE Winners Announced
We're announcing the winners of our first-ever Next on Stage singing competition! Who will win? Tune in to find out!...