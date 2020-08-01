Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Misty Copeland & More Unite to Save the Arts on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) as Misty Copeland, Justina Machado, Audra McDonald, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller and more surprise guests unite to save the arts!
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
