VIDEO: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher Have a CINDERELLA Bake-Off!
Find out who won the Bake-Off!
How would a bad Cinderella make a cupcake? Watch as star the future star of Cinderella, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and creator Andrew Lloyd Webber make some show-stopping cupcakes in honor of the Great British Bake Off. Who would you crown as Star Baker?
Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium, which returns to the venue in Summer 21.
Fennell's new film A Promising Young Woman, that she wrote and directed and which stars Carey Mulligan, will open this Autumn. As an actress she played Patsy Mount on the BBC's Call The Midwife and currently depicts Camilla Parker Bowles on the Netflix hit The Crown.
The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.
Cinderella will also star Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother.
