VIDEO: Watch Amber Riley & Gabrielle Ruiz, Cynthia Erivo and More Perform for WICKED IN CONCERT

WICKED IN CONCERT: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score aired last night, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Check out clips of Amber Riley & Gabrielle Ruiz, Cynthia Erivo, Stephanie Hsu, and Mario Cantone performing songs from Wicked below!

Amber Riley and Gabrielle Ruiz perform "What Is This Feeling?"

Cynthia Erivo performs "I Couldn't Be Happier"

Stephanie Hsu performs "I'm Not That Girl"

Mario Cantone performs "Wonderful"

PBS marked Broadway's return with Wicked IN CONCERT, a musical event celebrating the songs from one of the most iconic hits in Broadway history. This special performance featured reimagined, never-before-heard musical arrangements created just for this broadcast, performed by celebrity artists from the worlds of film, pop music and television. Whether you've listened to the Grammy Award winning cast recording for years or are new to the world of Oz, you will fall in love with these extraordinary Broadway classics written by the incomparable composer Stephen Schwartz.

The evening was co-hosted by Wicked's original stars, Emmy and Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth and Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, with performances by Tony Award nominee and star of Sex and the City, Mario Cantone; Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor Gavin Creel; Tony Award nominee and star of the soon-to-be-released film West Side Story, Ariana DeBose; two-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winner Cynthia Erivo; Stephanie Hsu of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; EGOT winner Rita Moreno; multi Grammy Award-winning country artist Jennifer Nettles; Grammy Award nominee and star of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Alex Newell; Grammy Award nominee and co-star of the upcoming film Dear Evan Hansen, Isaac Powell; Olivier Award-winner, Grammy Award nominee and star of Glee Amber Riley; star of TV's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Gabrielle Ruiz; and Tony Award-winner and star of The Glee Project Ali Stroker.