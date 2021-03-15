VIDEO: Watch Ali Stroker, John McGinty and More in ABLE: A Series

After a year on Amazon Prime, SoulStir Creative has just released ABLE, which aims to fill a gap of missing conversations within the entertainment world, on Youtube. In a series of episodic interviews, the hosts Kallen Blair and Alie B. Gorrie join various individuals with disabilities to discuss their experiences in all corners of the entertainment industry. Each episode features a working artist in the disabled or neurodiverse community who joins the hosts to discuss how storytellers can create more representative and truthful narratives.

"ABLE is the kind of content that changes the industry and world one interview at a time," said Tony winner Ali Stroker.

"We received emails from artists and arts educators around the world who wanted access to the show, but we initially had limited streaming capabilities. We want disabled artists all over the world to be able to see themselves in ABLE," said producer Alie B. Gorrie."We are taking responsibility as creators to advocate for stories that mirror our world. People with disabilities make up the largest minority group in the United States, yet we see them the least in the media," added producer Kallen Blair. "When we do see them, the characters are often stereotyped or overly inspirational. The seeds of our idea come from my love for my brother Joel, who has autism and cerebral palsy, and my co-producer, Alie B. Gorrie, and her experiences as an actress with low vision. However, the bulk of what is moving the ABLE team forward is the facts, acknowledging that those facts need changing, and owning that as the next generation in this industry, we have the ability to enact those changes. ABLE is directed by Cassidy Cole. Current guests include Danny Woodburn, Amy Buchwald, Maysoon Zayid, Ali Stroker, Evan Ruggiero, John McGinty, Christine Bruno, Ann Talman, Nicholas Linnehan, and Ben Dworken."

Watch episodes with Stroker and McGinty below and click here to watch more!