BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
VIDEO: Watch ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park continues on Thursdays through August 25, 2022.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM kicked of its 2022 season of the beloved series today with FREE performances all August long. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today's lineup featured Disney on Broadway shows, including performances from the Broadway casts of Aladdin and The Lion KIng, plus songs from Frozen.

Watch highlights below and check back next week for performances from the casts of Kimberly Akimbo, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and The Phantom of the Opera. *Schedule subject to change.

