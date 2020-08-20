VIDEO: Vanessa Williams Talks About Black Theatre United on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Williams co-founded the initiative to help influence widespread reform within the industry.

Vanessa Williams recently chatted with Good Morning America, where she talked about Black Theatre United, which she co-founded to help influence widespread reform within the industry.

Check out the video below!

Passionate and committed, this founding group of actors, directors, musicians, writers, technicians, producers and stage management includes: Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Brandon Victor Dixon, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad, Anna Deavere Smith, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams. Learn more at www.BlackTheatreUnited.com.

