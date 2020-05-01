VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens and Max Clayton Perform 'Breaking Free' Social Distance Duet

Vanessa Hudgens and Max Clayton - who both made their Broadway debuts in Gigi - have shared a video of themselves performing a virtual duet to Breaking Free from High School Musical!

Check out the video below!

A California native, Vanessa Hudgens began her career in musical theatre at the age of eight, performing in productions of Evita, Carousel, The Wizard of Oz, The King & I, The Music Man, Cinderella and Damn Yankees. She made her feature film debut in Catherine Hardwick's Thirteen, starring Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood, and co-starred in the action film, Thunderbirds. She is best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway hit, "High School Musical" and its follow up films, "High School Musical 2" and the theatrical release, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. She followed her "High School Musical" success with the critically acclaimed Bandslam, as well as Beastly and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Hudgens played the titular role in Gigi on Broadway and starred in the KENNEDY Center production of In the Heights. She also starred in Rent: Live and Grease: Live.

Max Clayton's credits include: Broadway: Moulin Rouge, Pretty Woman; Hello, Dolly!; Bandstand (Chita Rivera nom.); Something Rotten!; On the Town; Gigi. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes nom.), Pittsburgh CLO, The Muny, NSMT and the Palace Theatre. B.F.A., CCM.





