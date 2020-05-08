VIDEO: Tune in to Live-Streamed Reading Of GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, Starring Rose Byrne and Ewen Leslie

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Red Line Productions is presenting a livestreamed reading of Gruesome Playground Injuries by Rajiv Joseph, on May 8/9 (subject to time zone).

Actors Rose Byrne and Ewen Leslie will read Gruesome Playground Injuries, which will feature a live music accompaniment by John Butler.

The reading will take place on Friday May 8 at 5.30pm Los Angeles time (PDT), which is 10.30am Saturday May 9 in Sydney (check time zones for other locations).

Tune in to the stream below!

Streaming times:

Sydney, Australia - Sat, 9 May 2020 at 10:30am AEST

Perth, Australia - Sat, 9 May 2020 at 8:30amAWST

New York, USA - Fri, 8 May 2020 at 8:30pm EDT

Los Angeles, USA - Fri, 8 May 2020 at 5:30pm PDT

Toronto, Canada - Fri, 8 May 2020 at 8:30pm EDT

London, UK - Sat, 9 May 2020 at 1:30am BST

*Please adjust times for other countries/regions*

Further information available at www.redlineproductions.com.au





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You