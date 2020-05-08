VIDEO: Tune in to Live-Streamed Reading Of GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, Starring Rose Byrne and Ewen Leslie
Red Line Productions is presenting a livestreamed reading of Gruesome Playground Injuries by Rajiv Joseph, on May 8/9 (subject to time zone).
Actors Rose Byrne and Ewen Leslie will read Gruesome Playground Injuries, which will feature a live music accompaniment by John Butler.
The reading will take place on Friday May 8 at 5.30pm Los Angeles time (PDT), which is 10.30am Saturday May 9 in Sydney (check time zones for other locations).
Tune in to the stream below!
Streaming times:
Sydney, Australia - Sat, 9 May 2020 at 10:30am AEST
Perth, Australia - Sat, 9 May 2020 at 8:30amAWST
New York, USA - Fri, 8 May 2020 at 8:30pm EDT
Los Angeles, USA - Fri, 8 May 2020 at 5:30pm PDT
Toronto, Canada - Fri, 8 May 2020 at 8:30pm EDT
London, UK - Sat, 9 May 2020 at 1:30am BST
*Please adjust times for other countries/regions*
Further information available at www.redlineproductions.com.au
