VIDEO: Todrick Hall is Joined by Brandy and Cast of CINDERELLA in New Medley Music Video

Todrick Hall has shared his latest YouTube video starring Brandy and featuring the cast of the Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella film adaptation including Victor Garber, Paolo Montalbán, Jason Alexander, Bernadette Peters, Veanne Cox, and Whoopi Goldberg!

The music video is a Cinderella medley to celebrate the release of the film on Disney Plus, available to stream today!

Todrick Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, producer and social media influencer with over 3 million subscribers and 650 million views.

Hall has released three Number 1 Albums: Straight Outta Oz Deluxe, Forbidden & his most recent album Haus Party which will begin a world tour this October.

His Broadway credits include: Waitress, Kinky Boots, Chicago, The Color Purple & Memphis. Hall is a recurring judge and resident choreographer on "RuPaul's Drag Race." He has choreographed videos for Beyoncé; written and starred in the Virgin America safety video, was featured in Taylor Swift's record breaking music video "Look What You Made Me Do" and most recently he starred in/co-executive produced her latest video "You Need to Calm Down."

Hall can be seen on other television shows, including: "Queer Eye," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Dear White People," "Bring It," "Dance Moms," "Catfish," "Bob's Burgers," "American Idol," "Muppet Babies" and is the star of the documentary Behind the Curtain on Netflix. @Todrick