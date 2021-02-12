Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Todrick Hall is Joined by Brandy and Cast of CINDERELLA in New Medley Music Video

The music video is a Cinderella medley to celebrate the release of the film on Disney Plus, available to stream today!

Feb. 12, 2021  

Todrick Hall has shared his latest YouTube video starring Brandy and featuring the cast of the Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella film adaptation including Victor Garber, Paolo Montalbán, Jason Alexander, Bernadette Peters, Veanne Cox, and Whoopi Goldberg!

The music video is a Cinderella medley to celebrate the release of the film on Disney Plus, available to stream today!

Todrick Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, producer and social media influencer with over 3 million subscribers and 650 million views.

Hall has released three Number 1 Albums: Straight Outta Oz Deluxe, Forbidden & his most recent album Haus Party which will begin a world tour this October.

His Broadway credits include: Waitress, Kinky Boots, Chicago, The Color Purple & Memphis. Hall is a recurring judge and resident choreographer on "RuPaul's Drag Race." He has choreographed videos for Beyoncé; written and starred in the Virgin America safety video, was featured in Taylor Swift's record breaking music video "Look What You Made Me Do" and most recently he starred in/co-executive produced her latest video "You Need to Calm Down."

Hall can be seen on other television shows, including: "Queer Eye," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Dear White People," "Bring It," "Dance Moms," "Catfish," "Bob's Burgers," "American Idol," "Muppet Babies" and is the star of the documentary Behind the Curtain on Netflix. @Todrick


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell

Related Articles
VIDEO: Webber Discusses New CINDERELLA Song I Know I Have a Heart Photo

VIDEO: Webber Discusses New CINDERELLA Song 'I Know I Have a Heart'

ABC DAYTIME: BACK ON BROADWAY Streams Through Feb 15 to Benefit BC/EFA Photo

ABC DAYTIME: BACK ON BROADWAY Streams Through Feb 15 to Benefit BC/EFA

VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings I Know I Have a Heart From Webbers CINDERELLA Photo

VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Webber's CINDERELLA

Sasha Hutchings Hosts HOMEGROWN: BLACK DANCE HISTORY SERIES Photo

Sasha Hutchings Hosts HOMEGROWN: BLACK DANCE HISTORY SERIES


More Hot Stories For You