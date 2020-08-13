VIDEO: Tim Minchin Chats About UPRIGHT on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Tim talked about about all the animal encounters he had making the show.

Tim Minchin was a guest on last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

Corden connected with Minchin in his native Australia, where he filmed his hit show "Upright." In his interview via video chat, Tim talked about about all the animal encounters he had making the show.

Check out the full appearance below!

