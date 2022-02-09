VIDEO: The Stars of LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Visit Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with two of the stars of Audible Theater's Long Day's Journey Into Night, Ato Blankson-Wood and Jason Bowen.

Director Robert O'Hara's contemporary reimagining of the Eugene O'Neill classic is inspired by the events of 2020 is a visceral and provocative exploration of addiction and mental health speaking to our present moment.

"We continue to find things [in this play]. There has been some discussion around casting two young Black men with two White parents," explained Blankson-Wood. "There are moments that I step out and think about how we have an opportunity to do something that a lot of young, Black actors would not get to do. We get to work on Eugene O'Neill! That feels really important to me."

"Robert [O'Hara] came in with an idea and wanted to put on a production with the best actors possible," continued Bowen. "And now we are in a position that we get to play up there! It's four incredible actors putting on a piece in a new way. To me, that is beautiful and worth experiencing."

Watch below as the pair talks more about bringing the exciting new interpretation to audiences. Long Day's Journey Into Night plays through February 20, 2022 at Minetta Lane Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane.