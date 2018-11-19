VIDEO: The Most Spectacular, Spectacular Musical Moments of MOULIN ROUGE!

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Moulin Rouge!, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann, will open on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Previews will begin June 28, 2019 prior to a July 25 opening night.

The cast from the sold out, record-breaking run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this past summer will transfer to Broadway, including Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights), Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret), Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela), Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers), Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It).

As we anxiously await the arrival of Satine and Christian on Broadway, we're counting down our favorite musical moments of the film! Which song is your favorite?

5. "Spectacular Spectacular"

Does it get any more spectacular, spectacular? Well... actually, yes!

4. "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend"

Enter Satine: a diamond-crusted, terminally ill hooker with a heart of gold!

3. "Roxanne"

The Police hit + sexy tango + Caroline O'Connor = Pure Moulin Rouge gold!

2. "Come What May"

It's the only original song from the film, and yet it still stands up to the more familiar tunes.

1. "Elephant Love Medley"

Paul McCartney, Elton John, David Bowie, Phil Collins, and U2... on an elephant. Need we say more? Honorable mention: "Lady Marmalade"

Though it doesn't make an appearance in the actual film, how could we possibly leave it out?

