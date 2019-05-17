HADESTOWN
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Goes 'Way Down' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

May. 17, 2019  

"Broadway Week" wraps up on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" with the cast of "Hadestown" performing 'Way Down Hadestown."

Watch the performance below!

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The show, currently playing to sold-out audiences at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street), is led by Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page. They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The Workers Chorus is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full cast includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

