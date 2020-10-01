VIDEO: The Cast of DIANA on Broadway Shares Their Audition Songs!
The cast of Diana the Musical talks audition songs in honor of International Music Day!
The cast of the new Broadway bio-musical, Diana, are sharing the audition songs that landed them the gig! Check out their stories here in celebration of International Music Day!
In honor of #InternationalMusicDay, some of our cast is sharing the songs they sang for their @DianaOnBroadway auditions! ? pic.twitter.com/Z4tAxGm5hm- DIANA: A New Musical (@DianaOnBroadway) October 1, 2020
It was recently announced that the musical, which played for nine previews at the Longacre Theatre before Broadway shut down on March 12, will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the Broadway opening.
Diana, the upcoming new musical, currently on hiatus, was scheduled to open on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The musical is now set to open on Broadway on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
In a joint statement, the Diana producers said, "We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn't be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere. Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide."
Diana, directed by Christopher Ashley, will be filmed without an audience on the stage of the Longacre Theater and will feature the original Broadway cast including Jeanna de Waal as "Diana", Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The producers have worked closely with Actor's Equity Association on all protocols.
The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomǡs Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.
Diana brings us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event. The musical has book & lyrics by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and music & lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan (the same writing team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis), with direction by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), choreography by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away) and features an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award winner Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away).
