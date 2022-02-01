VIDEO: Tariq Trotter Talks BLACK NO MORE Off-Broadway on FALLON

Tariq Trotter returned to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss the new Off-Broadway adaption of Black No More, which he stars in and wrote the music and lyrics for with the Roots.

"I think it's densely packed. I think the audience is going to feel the full range of emotions. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll be surprised," Trotter said of the show.

Trotter is joined by an all-star cast, including Brandon Victor Dixon, Jennifer Damiano, Tamika Lawrence, Ephraim Sykes, Lillias White, and more.

"Not that I didn't already have the highest level of respect and appreciation for what it is that people do in the world of theatre, but for musical theatre and for people who are out there doing eight, nine shows a week, it's just kudos. The upmost respect," Trotter said about working with the cast.

Watch the full interview below!

The complete cast also features Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Ryan Fitzgerald, Gaelen Gilliland, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Sarah Meahl, Howard McGillin, Mary Page Nance, Oneika Phillips, Nicholas Ranauro, Malaiyka Reid, Mars Rucker, Angela M. Sauers, Tracy Shayne, Theo Stockman, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Akron Watson, Nyla Watson, and Edward Watts.

Black No More, a new musical inspired by George S. Schuyler's Afrofuturist novel set during the Harlem Renaissance, is the story of Max Disher (Brandon Victor Dixon), who's eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Tariq Trotter) that guarantees to "solve the American race problem" -by turning Black people white. With Book by Academy Award winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave); Lyrics by two-time Grammy Award winner Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter (The Roots); Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser and Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis); Choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening and Fela!), and directed by The New Group's founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott, Black No More is one Black man's journey colliding with truths of race and identity.

A strictly limited engagement will play through February 27, 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street) with Opening Night on Tuesday, February 15. The complete performance schedule and tickets are available at thenewgroup.org.