VIDEO: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Takes First Bows in West End Return

The Phantom of the Opera recently resumed West End performances at Her Majesty's Theatre, led by stars Killian Donnelly and the musical's first Black Christine Daae, Lucy St. Louis. Below, watch as the company returns to the stage and delights 'phans' for the first time in over a year.

"There is overwhelming pride to be involved in something so spectacular and to also be the first Black woman the play this role... it holds something so special in my heart," said St. Louis. "I hope that other women who look like me, coming through the industry can see that they can be here too."

The West End cast of Phantom also includes Rhys Whitfield as 'Raoul', Saori Oda as 'Carlotta Giudicelli', Matt Harrop as 'Monsieur Firmin', Adam Linstead as 'Monsieur André', Greg Castiglioni as 'Ubaldo Piangi', Francesca Ellis as 'Madame Giry' and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of 'Christine Daaé' will be played by Holly-Anne Hull. They are joined by Leeroy Boone, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Jemal Felix, Erin Flaherty, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Olivia Holland-Rose, Grace Hume, James Hume, Donald Craig Manuel, Jonathan Milton, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Beatrice Penny-Toure, Michael Robert-Lowe, Nikki Skinner, Tim Southgate, Ashley Stillburn, Manon Taris, Anouk Van Laake, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker and Karen Wilkinson.

The production is now booking to 13 February 2022. Learn more at thephantomoftheopera.com.