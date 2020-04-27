VIDEO: Stephanie J. Block, Annaleigh Ashford, and Liz Callaway Join Lincoln Center's #HumanityInConcert
Broadway stars Stephanie J. Block, Annaleigh Ashford, Liz Callaway join artists from all over who are coming together online every Sunday as part of Lincoln Center's #HumanityInConcert project!
Each Sunday, a community of artists will pause to recognize our shared humanity, posting artistic dedications and tributes using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert.
Check out the contributions from these fabulous Broadway ladies below!
Oh hey gorgeous, soon-to-be-mama, @bwolfepack.a??i?? Thanks to you & @lincolncenter for inviting me to join in #Humanityinconcert. This beautiful effort brings dedicated music & well wishes every Sunday to those who might need a lift of spirit. Today, me. Next Sunday... I nominate my dear pal & neighbor, 2 time @thetonyawards winner, @norbert_leo_butz . Here's to you... the artist, the musician, the creator, the visionary, the dreamer in all of us. I CAN'T WAIT until it's safe for us to gather safely again. @mrdavidwilcox #HappyHealthySunday
A post shared by Stephanie J Block-Arcelus (@stephaniejblock) on Apr 26, 2020 at 11:59am PDT
#HumanityInConcert with @lincolncenter aoe? hope this sparks some joy. It's the most requested song in my home and I thought you may need it in yours. Magic music from @wvdmusic @alecberlin @gilewskisteve @masonwingram It felt like we were all together again. You've got a friend in me NYC! I nominate @norbert_leo_butz & @celissemusic aoe?
A post shared by Annaleigh Ashford (@annaleighashford) on Apr 26, 2020 at 11:59am PDT
Lincoln Center has started a weekly at home concert series called #HumanityInConcert , where every Sunday at 3:00PM EST we can pause and recognize our shared humanity through the arts. I dedicate my song to all the Essential Workers, especially everyone who works in grocery stores. I'm so grateful to you all. I nominate my sister @ahcallaway to dedicate a song next week Thx to Julie Gold for writing this beautiful song, and to John McDaniel for the arrangement and piano track.
A post shared by Liz Callaway (@lizgoeson) on Apr 26, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT
