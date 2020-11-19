VIDEO: Spotlight on NEA & CARES Act in Theatre on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Guests will include: Mary Anne Carter, Matt Gutschick and Jamil Jude.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a spotlight on the NEA & CARES Act in Theatre with Mary Anne Carter, Matt Gutschick and Jamil Jude.
Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America's rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. Visit arts.gov to learn more.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded...
THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN by Keenan Scott II to Open on Broadway This Upcoming Season
Today, producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, announced that Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play...