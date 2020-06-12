VIDEO: Singapore Symphony Orchestra's CONVERSATIONS WITH THE ARTIST Presents Lea Salonga and Gerard Salonga
Today's episode of Singapore Symphony Orchestra's Conversations with the Artist presents siblings, conductor Gerard Salonga and singer and Broadway legend, Lea Salonga!
Check out the video below:
Lea Salonga:
Broadway: Kim in Miss Saigon (Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk and OCC Awards), Allegiance, Les Miserables, Flower Drum Song. International: Fun Home, Cats, Cinderella, God of Carnage. Film/TV: singing voices of Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Les Miserables for PBS (10th and 25th Anniversary concerts), "Hey, Mr. Producer." As a concert artist Lea has toured globally, performing in some of the world's most iconic concert venues and in 2017 broke the record for the most consecutive performances at Feinstein's/54 Below with her acclaimed show Blurred Lines, also an album.
