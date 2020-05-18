VIDEO: Sherman Theatre Cardiff Releases Short Plays Starring Michael Sheen and Lynn Hunter

Sherman Theatre has released two short plays written and donated by award-winning Welsh playwright and Sherman Theatre Associate Artist Gary Owen (Iphigenia in Splott, Killology and The Cherry Orchard). The plays are now available to view online with performances from celebrated actors Lynn Hunter and Michael Sheen.

Watch below!

The two short monologues, titled MUM and DAD, were kindly donated by the writer to form part of Sherman Theatre's Interval programme. Interval is an evolving series of projects designed to support the Sherman's artistic and freelance community, and give audiences the exceptional new writing they are used to whilst the theatre is closed.

Writer and Sherman Theatre Associate Artist, Gary Owen, said: "MUM and DAD are two tiny pieces, near-verbatim records of stories told me by my mum and my dad about their lives growing up in Pembrokeshire. They're too little to ever be put on as theatre pieces, so it's a huge treat to have them performed now as part of the Sherman's lockdown programme. "They're about things that happened before I was born, before my parents ever met. So to me they're mythical, even though I know they're real. Lynn and Michael are two actors who never, ever patronise the characters they play, whatever foolish or malicious things those characters might get up to. They make the characters they play real. And in these glorious performances, they turn these little legends back into real life again. I'm incredibly grateful to both of them, and to the Sherman for hosting the pieces."

Sherman Theatre's Artistic Director, Joe Murphy, said: "The donation of these two plays is an extraordinary, and characteristically generous, gift from Gary Owen. It is so amazing to see the support and community spirit of our artists and audiences in these strange and uncertain times. And that support is vital in allowing us to survive this crisis, and for us to be able to thrive once it's over. Performed by two exceptional actors, I feel like these small pieces are a real treat and I hope you enjoy them as much as I do."

Based in the heart of Cardiff, Sherman Theatre is committed to creating exceptional theatre which resonates with its audiences in Cardiff, Wales, and beyond. Now more than ever, Sherman is relying on support and donations to continue delivering great theatre experiences for its audiences. To donate to Sherman Theatre, please visit shermantheatre.co.uk. MUM and DAD are available to view on shermantheatre.co.uk

