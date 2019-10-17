VIDEO: See Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, & Jeremy Jordan in the AMERICAN SON Trailer

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, the Netflix Television Event AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

Watch the trailer below!

AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Washington and Pilar Savone executive produce under Washington's banner Simpson Street. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold also serve as executive producers.

American Son debuts November 1 on Netflix.





