VIDEO: See Jay Armstrong Johnson & Jaygee Macapugay in the Opening Number From GOLDEN ZOOM AWARDS

Prospect Theater Company has announced the release of a video produced to kick off a unique virtual event: the Golden Zoom Awards. In the spirit of the Golden Globes, this light-hearted, once-in-a-lifetime, interactive ceremony celebrated "a year of unintended brilliance in screen performances" on the Zoom platform.

Watch below!

The video can be viewed until 9:59pm on Thursday, April 15th.

Audiences may also view another excerpt from the ceremony, which features a highlights reel of clips from Prospect's VISION Series below!

The "Golden Zooms" evening was hosted by Jay Armstrong Johnson (Prospect's The Mad Ones, Working, Broadway's On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody) and Jaygee Macapugay (Prospect's Honor, On This Side of the World, Broadway's School of Rock).

The original opening number, penned by Prospect founding artist, composer / lyricist Peter Mills (The Hello Girls, The Honeymooners), features the talents of Johnson, Macapugay, and a line-up of Prospect alumni artists, including: Andrew Brewer, LaDonna Burns, Sarah Corey, David Foley, Danyel Fulton, Jessica Grové, Albert Guerzon, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Adam Hyndman, Victoria Huston-Elem, Kennedy Kanagawa, Jonny Lee Jr., Andrew Mayer, Samia Mounts, DeMone Seraphin, Doug Shapiro, Graham Stevens, Vishal Vaidya, and Cathryn Wake.

Streaming is free, but viewers are asked to consider a donation to support Prospect Theater Company's ongoing mission to develop and produce original musical theater works. This special event is in lieu of the company's annual Gala and donations will be matched 1:1 from a fund established by Prospect's Board of Directors.

For more information visit: https://www.prospecttheater.org/