Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GIRLS5EVA
Click Here for More Articles on GIRLS5EVA

VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Sings 'New York Lonely Boy' From GIRLS5EVA

The series stars  Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell.

May. 8, 2021  

An all new song has been released from the new series 'Girls5Eva' on Peacock TV.

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell.

In the new song, Dawn (Sara Bareilles) is worried that her only child prefers earl grey ice cream to chocolate, his imaginary friend is a doorman, and his favorite song to dance to is the theme music to The Daily. Is there any way for her little man to have a genuine childhood beyond giving him a sibling and shattering her dreams of a music career? Or should she embrace that him being a New York Lonely Boy is a gift of its own?

Watch the video below!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino
Lauren Zakrin
Lauren Zakrin

Related Articles
Kelly Clarkson & The GIRLS5EVA Cast Gush Over Their Favorite Girl Groups Photo

Kelly Clarkson & The GIRLS5EVA Cast Gush Over Their Favorite Girl Groups

VIDEO: Cast of GIRLS5EVA Cried When They Heard Sara Bareilles’ Song Photo

VIDEO: Cast of GIRLS5EVA Cried When They Heard Sara Bareilles’ Song

Daniel Breaker Joins Cast of GIRLS5EVA Photo

Daniel Breaker Joins Cast of GIRLS5EVA

SHE-HULK on Disney+ Adds Tony-Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry Photo

SHE-HULK on Disney+ Adds Tony-Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry


More Hot Stories For You