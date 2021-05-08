VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Sings 'New York Lonely Boy' From GIRLS5EVA

An all new song has been released from the new series 'Girls5Eva' on Peacock TV.

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell.

In the new song, Dawn (Sara Bareilles) is worried that her only child prefers earl grey ice cream to chocolate, his imaginary friend is a doorman, and his favorite song to dance to is the theme music to The Daily. Is there any way for her little man to have a genuine childhood beyond giving him a sibling and shattering her dreams of a music career? Or should she embrace that him being a New York Lonely Boy is a gift of its own?

Watch the video below!