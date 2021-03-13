VIDEO: Sam Harris Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Sam Harris, whose award-winning Off-Broadway show, "HAM: A Musical Memoir," filmed live on stage, is now available to stream on BroadwayHD.

How did the project develop? "Todd [Schroeder] and I went to New York and worked wit Billy Porter for three or four weeks and he really helped it dramaturgically. He would say, 'I don't wanna hear about it, I wanna see it!' So all of a sudden I was playing twelve different characters, He really encouraged me to get out of the book and stop being so literal. "

*Correction: Use the code HAMFM for a free month of BroadwayHD!

HAM: A Musical Memoir is the comic and poignant true story of Sam Harris's life growing up in Oklahoma's Bible Belt during the 60s and 70s as a sensitive and prodigiously talented kid who dreams of playing Helen Keller at age 5, wishes he was Jewish at 10, finds his voice in the black church at 15, and falls in love with a boy "who looks just like Cary Grant," followed by a depression that leads to a suicide attempt. Sam flees to Los Angeles where he sings at every dump and dive in town, finally ending up on a new TV show called Star Search (precursor to American Idol) winning the hearts of America. Fame ensues - Broadway, television, albums, Carnegie Hall. But for Sam, less is...less. And more is never enough. After the highs and lows of a life in show business, Sam is finally forced to confront the merciless question: what is enough?

Harris, who is represented by Craig Dorfman of Frontline Management, recently released his first fiction, "The Substance of All Things" which has garnered rave reviews, with Publishers Weekly calling it, "A stunning debut novel. A powerful, aching, deeply felt and finely tuned story." Harris has also had a remarkable career on Broadway (The Life, Grease, The Producers), receiving Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Drama Desk nominations. He is a platinum-selling recording artist and has made numerous appearances on television and has toured the world in concert. Rolling Stone Magazine put him on their list of "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."