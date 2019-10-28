VIDEO: SLAVE PLAY's James Cusati-Moyer Takes Over Instagram!

BroadwayWorld got an inside look at Slave Play yesterday as James Cusati-Moyer took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

James is currently playing Dustin in the Broadway production of Slave Play. He was previously seen on Broadway in the revival of Six Degrees of Separation. His Off-Broadway credits include Slave Play, Fire and Air, and The Soldier's Tale. He has also been seen regionally at the Yale Repertory Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. On screen, he appeared in A24's film False Positive, as well as in the television series Prodigal Son, Unbreakable Jimmy Schmidt, The Path, Red Oaks, Blue Bloods, and Time After Time. He received an MFA from the Yale School of Drama.

The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.

The cast for Slave Play features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. The cast is being understudied by Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You