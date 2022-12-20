Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: SIX Queens Sing 'What Child Is This' on the TODAY SHOW

SIX is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

Dec. 20, 2022  

The queens of Six appeared on The Today Show for a special holiday performance of "What Child Is This?" The performance was arranged by the the production's music supervisor, Roberta Duchak.

The cast of Six features Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The production is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

The Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT original Broadway cast recording just received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, has been streamed over 27 million times and can be streamed and downloaded here.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design).

The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Watch the performance here:




