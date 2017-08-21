VIDEO: Real-Life COME FROM AWAY Female Pilot Visits NBC's TODAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Pioneering airline pilot Beverley Bass was captain of one of the 39 planes redirected to a small Canadian town in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, a story dramatized in the Broadway hit Come From Away. Below, NBC's TODAY sits down with Bass as she recalls the dramatic events that took place that day.

COME FROM AWAY received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley (winner) and Best Choreography: Kelly Devine.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-winning director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

