VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Performs Original Song 'When Does It Go Away'

The performance was part of a benefit for Care Not Profits.

Oct. 2, 2020  

Ramin Karimloo took to social media to share a video of himself performing When Does It Go Away, one of his older original songs.

The performance was part of a benefit for Care Not Profits. Learn more at carenotprofits.ca.

Watch the video below!


