VIDEO: Rafael Casal & Adrienne Warren Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

The duo will soon star in the benefit concert of The Nightmare Before Christmas!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here today, October 28 (12pm ET), as he chats with Rafael Casal and Adrienne Warren, who star in one-night-only virtual Halloween benefit concert presentation of The Nightmare Before Christmas, benefitting the Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation. The terrifyingly tantalizing one-night-only event will be available to stream for 24 hours, beginning Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm ET.

James Monroe Iglehart, who dazzled audiences as the Genie in his Tony Award-winning performance in Disney Theatrical's Aladdin, and his Broadway friends, using only items and clothing found around their house combined with their imaginations, will bring this delightful evening of music, storytelling and Halloween fun to life for one-night-only. The cast includes: Casal (Blindspotting, Bad Education), Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along, Bring It On: The Musical), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Memphis), Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof), Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton, Motown The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea, Matilda, EmojiLand), Rob McClure (Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) and more.

Related Articles