VIDEO: Prime Video Drops THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five Teaser & Premiere Date

The beloved and celebrated Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel revealed the official teaser and premiere date for the groundbreaking series' fifth and final season. The series, which has delighted fans for the past six years, will kick off on April 14, 2023 with a three-episode premiere and new episodes weekly.

After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through Season Four, rebuilding her career and reputation. The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front ofThe Gordon Ford Show's snowy billboard, Midge is ready to "Go forward" and fight for her ascent to stardom-equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose.

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino have "exactly" known the series' "last images" and "last moment" since the Season Four finale last year.

An awards juggernaut, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards; and more. The series has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved shows on television and changed the game of the streaming industry.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producerDaniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy winnerRachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

Watch the new teaser here:



