VIDEO: Playwright Kemp Powers Talks Taking ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI from Stage to Screen

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2021, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with playwright Kemp Powers, who just adapted his play One Night in Miami for the screen. The film is now available to stream on Prime Video.

"I couldn't have imagined six or seven years ago being here with this group of people, with a completed filmed that seemed like something straight out of my imagination," he said of watching his work evolve. "Seeing it actually out in the world is pretty great!"

"When the play came out in 2013, a lot of articles aid that it was so timely," Powers said. "Every place the play ran, it felt like there was social upheaval going on that the play seemed to speak to. It gives people the idea that it is reactionary- which it never was meant to be. The conversations that these guys have are conversations that people have been having in the black community since long before them, and they've unfortunately still been happening to this day."

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).



Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.