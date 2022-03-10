VIDEO: Petrina Bromley & Astrid Van Wieren Celebrate 5 Years of COME FROM AWAY on Backstage with Richard Ridge!

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with two original stars of Broadway's hit musical Come From Away- Petrina Bromley and Astrid Van Wieren.

On March 12, 2022, the show celebrates its fifth anniversary on Broadway, where it is currently running at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. "It's kind of phenomenal that this little show that started in La Jolla, that we had so much love for, has been embraced globally," said Van Wieren. "We've had this great run on Broadway that we continue to have, and hopefully will for many more years. It's just an absolute thrill."

"It feels like the story is as relevant as it ever was, and in some ways, even more so. I think people appreciate community so much more now [since the pandemic]... or hopefully we do, because we have spent so much time not being able to commune," added Bromley. "There are so few places that we can collectively come together in society... for us, it's theatre. We are all there to enjoy it and to watch and take in the show. We've missed that."

Watch below as the pair reminisces about early memories of the show's beginnings, how they made it through the last two years, and so much more!