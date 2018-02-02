VIDEO: Pentatonix Star Kirstin Maldonado Gets KINKY for Her Broadway Debut!

Staring tonight, February 2, Grammy Award-winner Kirstin Maldonado, of the hit acapella group Pentatonix, will make her Broadway debut as "Lauren" in Kinky Boots on Broadway. Maldonado will remain in the production for a limited run through Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Show-stopping vocals, charismatic confidence, and fighting spirit on full display, GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum singer, songwriter, and one-fifth of Pentatonix Kirstin Maldonado emerges as a solo powerhouse on her debut L O V E EP [RCA Records]. Embracing a variety of electronic influences ranging from James Blaketo Alina Baraz, she expresses a different side of herself, illuminating dancefloor-ready soundscapes with her seismic and stunning delivery. Kirstin started honing the voice millions know and love as a child in Arlington, TX.

Watch below as she prepares for her first Broadway bow!

