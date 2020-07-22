Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Paper Mill Welcomes Andy Blankenbuehler to BABBLING BY THE BROOK

Article Pixel Jul. 22, 2020  

Paper Mill Playhouse presents the new weekly special live streaming event Babbling by the Brook, hosted by Mark S. Hoebee.

Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

Join Mark for a conversation with his good friend, Tony Award winner, and Kennedy Center honoree, director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler below!

VIDEO: Paper Mill Welcomes Andy Blankenbuehler to BABBLING BY THE BROOK
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You