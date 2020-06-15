VIDEO: PBS Streams Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life Through August 31

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Playwright, librettist, scriptwriter and outspoken LGBTQ activist Terrence McNally died of coronavirus complications on March 24. AMERICAN MASTERS explored McNally's six-decade career in the documentary Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life, which premiered on PBS on June 14, 2019. To honor the life and legacy of the playwright and activist, AMERICAN MASTERS and PBS are making the documentary available to stream.

American Masters -Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life is available through August 31, 2020.

Stream the full feature below:

F. Murray Abraham, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Edie Falco, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Rita Moreno and others weigh in on the pioneering playwright's influential career, and speak frankly of his struggles as well as his monumental successes. The voices of Dan Bucatinsky, Bryan Cranston and Meryl Streep are also featured.

Intimate conversations with McNally complete this essential portrait of the four-time Tony winner and 2019 recipient of the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

