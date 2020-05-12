VIDEO: On This Day, May 12 - CARRIE Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1988, the musical adaptation of the horror tale, Carrie, began its notoriously short original Broadway run.

Based on Stephen King's chilling tale, Carrie the Musical brings the cult-classic to the stage. Carrie White, a misfit in high school, is relentlessly hounded and bullied by the popular crowd. At home, she's at the mercy of her cruel, zealot mother. After a traumatic encounter at school, Carrie discovers a shocking and eerie new power. And if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it.

Carrie features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore (Fame, Terms of Endearment), and lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose).

Considered one of the more notable flops in Broadway history, the show's original Broadway run in 1988 closed after 16 previews and 5 performances. In the years since, however, the show has become a cult favorite. A revamped version of the show has successful off-Broadway run in 2012 starring Christy Altomare, Marin Mazzie, and Carmen Cusack.





