VIDEO: On This Day, May 11- GREASE Returns to Broadway

On this day in 1994, Grease was the word on Broadway as the show's first revival celebrated its opening night at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.

The cast of the production included Ricky Paull Goldin as Danny, Susan Wood as Sandy, Rosie O'Donnell as Rizzo, Megan Mullally as Marty, Hunter Foster as Roger, Sam Harris as Doody, Heather Stokes as Jan, and a show stopping Billy Porter as Teen Angel.

The production was nominated for three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Featured Actress, and Best Choreography.

GREASE follows the story of Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school's coolest greaser, who have a secret romance over summer break away from school. However, when the pair find themselves face to face upon returning to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky social circles of Rydell High School and reignite her summer romance, but bad boy Danny is more concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation.

The show's score includes timeless songs like "Beauty School Dropout," "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "You're the One That I Want."