VIDEO: On This Day, June 13- tick, tick...BOOM! Explodes Off-Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2001, Jonathan Larson's musical tick, tick...BOOM! opened Off-Broadway!

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... BOOM! This autobiographical musical, by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Jonathan Larson, is the story of an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his thirtieth birthday.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue, but Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical.

This exhilarating, funny, and moving work by the late Larson will speak to anyone who's ever gotten lost on their way to finding their dreams.

Related Articles